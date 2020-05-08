COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

PROGRESS was made within the Southern Downs Regional Council this week, as the new councillors sought to follow through on promises of greater transparency and communication.

Designing, printing and distributing promotional material proved costly.

1. Candidates spend big on election campaigns

SDRC candidates spent $95,000 to convince you to vote for them at last month’s election, but splashing the cash didn’t always get the job, according to data from the Queensland Electoral Commission. Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi spent $19,728 on his bid for mayor, with the bulk of expenditure going towards the printing and distribution of promotional material. Rival Tracy Dobie came close, forking out more than $15,000 on her re-election campaign.

Southern Downs Regional Council's new acting CEO Jane Stroud.

2. New Southern Downs council CEO takes the helm

COUNCILLORS bid farewell to former CEO David Keenan last Friday, ushering in a new era with director Jane Stroud at the helm – At least, temporarily. The Daily News reached out to the council to find out what the circumstances were behind Mr Keenan’s surprise departure, but they refused to comment further.

Dangerous material was dumped at Dalveen.

3. Illegally dumped asbestos costs Southern Downs ratepayers

RATEPAYERS are set to be slammed with the cost of clearing an illegal dumping site, discovered on council land near Dalveen. The site contained a significant amount of asbestos, discarded fencing and other waste and had to be cleaned up by Council. The site also provided particularly effective rabbit breeding harbour which greatly impacted the adjoining land.

Stephen Tancred got rolling on the water portfolio.

4. Council reviews town water supply, seeks feedback

COUNCILLORS asked for community feedback on water and wastewater services this week, in an effort to improve communication and transparency. Councillor Stephen Tancred, a newcomer to SDRC chambers, was assigned the water portfolio during the last council meeting and has since begun work on a review of the Water and Wastewater Customer Service Standard.

5. Council calls on residents for help with new bike park

DESIGNS for a new learn-to-ride bike park at Australiana Park were released this week, but further work is needed before plans can be finalised. Council staff turned to the community to ask what they would like to see in their new leisure space, with a particular interest in how best to convey the spirit of Warwick’s history through the facilities. Feedback for the design is due by 5pm on Monday May 18 at www.sdrc.gov.au.

