COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

THE future was the focus for Southern Downs councillors this week, as they planned for the coming financial year.

The draft for the “tight” budget of 2020/21 was released, offering a freeze on rate rises and over $40M in capital works projects.

Water, however, continued to be at the forefront of the conversation, as councillors worried what a dry winter might mean for the region.

Here is what we learnt from the past seven days, with links to the original stories.

Mayor Vic Pennisi met with Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey on Wednesday to discuss our region's future.

Mayor humbled by governor’s pledge of crisis support

JUST because state officials aren’t visiting, it doesn’t mean the support is not there — or at least that’s the sentiment Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi wants to spread following his conversation on Wednesday with Governor of Queensland, Honourable Paul de Jersey AC.

The pair conducted a video conference to discuss the region’s recovery from drought, bushfires and now, coronavirus.

“We certainly spoke about the drought, and that even though bushfires were long time ago people are still dealing with what happened back then and that drought has kicked back in,” Cr Pennisi said.

To read the full story, click here.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced additional funding for regional councils.

$2.9M funding to create jobs, says Mayor

A $2.9M state government grant has come at the “perfect time” to bridge the unemployment gap, according to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi.

The $200M COVID Works for Queensland Program aims to “provide a huge lift for employment opportunities, local economies, and community spirit” as the Australian economy plunges into its first recession in 29 years.

Councillors are expected to discuss where to best spend the additional funds during meetings next week, but the mayor says it’s unlikely additional capital works projects will be added to the drafted budget.

To read the full story, click here.

Warwick residents are discouraged from fishing at the Condamine River after a sewage leak.

S — T SITUATION: Contaminated water flows into Condamine

CONTAMINATED water leaked from the Warwick Sewage Treatment Plant into the Condamine River Wednesday afternoon.

An operational malfunction caused effluent water, which was only partially treated, to flow into the river and erode a significant part of the river bank.

The incident was “regrettable and accidental in nature” according to a spokeswoman from the Southern Downs Regional Council.

To read the full story, click here.

Councillor warns Southern Downs of ‘bleak’ summer ahead

CONCERN is mounting over water usage on the Southern Downs after meter readings revealed many regions were exceeding the daily restrictions.

In Wednesday’s council meeting Cr Sheryl Windle warned drought was being “forgotten” as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on residents’ minds.

Statistics from the meeting’s agenda show usage is still highest among residents in Pratten, followed by Stanthorpe and Warwick.

To read the full story, click here.

Rate rise stalled, for now: How the budget affects you

The Southern Downs Regional Council is planning to stall rate rises for the first six months of the 20/21 financial year, according to the budget draft.

The draft proposes a rate increase of just 1.9 per cent, the lowest rise in over a decade, but this cost will be offset by a “corresponding concession” that should reduce that figure to 0 per cent.

There are no plans to reduce rates at this time.

To read the full story, click here.