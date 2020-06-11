Council waives fee to save tourism going down the toilet

BORG HELPS WITH THE BOG: Goondiwindi Regional Council waives pedestal fees for accommodation providers.

BORG HELPS WITH THE BOG: Goondiwindi Regional Council waives pedestal fees for accommodation providers.

PEDESTAL fees may be key to saving the struggling tourism sector during the national economic downturn, according to the Goondiwindi Regional Council.

Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg announced this week the council would waive non-residential pedestal sewage charges for local accommodation businesses over the next financial year – A move which is set to save individual businesses up to $12,600.

Holiday providers are charged around $210 per toilet located on the property, regardless of the occupancy rate.

Paying those bills, while unable to accept visitors, has been incredibly difficult for the owners of the Southern Border Accommodation Park Jason and Sandra White.

“This time has been really tough,” Mr White said.

“This relief allows us to focus on getting back to normal.”

Cr Springborg said he “especially felt” for the tourism sector, having watched the local hotels, motels and caravan parks take the brunt of the coronavirus restrictions and border closures.

“This decision is a way for (the) council to really focus its support onto impacted businesses and to ensure that the relief goes to where it’s needed most,” he said.

A similar measure is up for discussion within the Southern Downs Regional Council, as indicated by Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi last week.

Mr Pennisi advised that councillors were investigating the possibility as they sought further relief measures for the hard-hit industry.

Rob Hamilton from Abbey of the Roses said he would gladly welcome anything council could do to help the business reduce overheads.

“We would appreciate the support as we transition back to accepting guests,” Mr Hamilton said.