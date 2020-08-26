Council young gun wins QLD award

THUMBS UP: Ben Haddock, winner of qldwater award for work at Stanthorpe Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant. Picture: SDRC

THUMBS UP: Ben Haddock, winner of qldwater award for work at Stanthorpe Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant. Picture: SDRC

A SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council employee has earned statewide recognition after taking out a prestigious industry award.

Ben Haddock has been named the qldwater/Water Industry Operators Association of Australia’s Queensland Young Operator of the Year for his work at the Stanthorpe Water and Waste Water Treatment Plants.

The recognition came out of the blue for Mr Haddock, who credited the win to his “strong and supportive” team of co-workers.

“The award caught me by surprise and it is a massive achievement for myself and the water and wastewater team,” he said.

“It shows with a good team, perseverance and positive attitude can lead to self-advancement.”

Treatment plantss co-ordinator Stewart Mitchell said the young gun demonstrated leadership and proactive problem-solving in navigating the challenges of the drought.

“Tackling the effects of severe drought and treating water from Connolly Dam at the treatment plant presented unique issues for which there was no pre-existing manual,” he said.

“Ben has demonstrated a willingness to be on the front foot in finding solutions to the emerging issues faced by the team as result of ongoing drought.

“By being on the ball, having a sense of ownership, putting ideas out into the open and being upfront about things, he will continue to gain (his colleagues’) acknowledgment.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi agreed Mr Haddock was a deserving recipient of the award, and representative of some of the council’s core values.

“I commend Ben on this outstanding achievement. He has stepped up to meet the challenges of his role and shown commitment and attention to detail in dealing with some unprecedented challenges,” Cr Pennisi said.

MORE STORIES:

COMMUNITY ACTION: Residents irate over council rates

SES searches for Warwick’s next community heroes

Woman on almost 20 fraud, stealing charges after retailer rip-off