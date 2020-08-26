Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
THUMBS UP: Ben Haddock, winner of qldwater award for work at Stanthorpe Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant. Picture: SDRC
THUMBS UP: Ben Haddock, winner of qldwater award for work at Stanthorpe Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant. Picture: SDRC
Council News

Council young gun wins QLD award

Jessica Paul
26th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council employee has earned statewide recognition after taking out a prestigious industry award.

Ben Haddock has been named the qldwater/Water Industry Operators Association of Australia’s Queensland Young Operator of the Year for his work at the Stanthorpe Water and Waste Water Treatment Plants.

The recognition came out of the blue for Mr Haddock, who credited the win to his “strong and supportive” team of co-workers.

“The award caught me by surprise and it is a massive achievement for myself and the water and wastewater team,” he said.

“It shows with a good team, perseverance and positive attitude can lead to self-advancement.”

Treatment plantss co-ordinator Stewart Mitchell said the young gun demonstrated leadership and proactive problem-solving in navigating the challenges of the drought.

“Tackling the effects of severe drought and treating water from Connolly Dam at the treatment plant presented unique issues for which there was no pre-existing manual,” he said.

“Ben has demonstrated a willingness to be on the front foot in finding solutions to the emerging issues faced by the team as result of ongoing drought.

“By being on the ball, having a sense of ownership, putting ideas out into the open and being upfront about things, he will continue to gain (his colleagues’) acknowledgment.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi agreed Mr Haddock was a deserving recipient of the award, and representative of some of the council’s core values.

“I commend Ben on this outstanding achievement. He has stepped up to meet the challenges of his role and shown commitment and attention to detail in dealing with some unprecedented challenges,” Cr Pennisi said.

MORE STORIES:

COMMUNITY ACTION: Residents irate over council rates

SES searches for Warwick’s next community heroes

Woman on almost 20 fraud, stealing charges after retailer rip-off

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Six new COVID cases in NSW

    Six new COVID cases in NSW
    • 26th Aug 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who owns the best dressed dog in Warwick?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who owns the best dressed dog in Warwick?

        Entertainment FROM Hawaiian shirts to business attire, which Warwick pup best pulls off canine couture?

        One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

        Premium Content One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

        News Qld coronavirus: Latest news on COVID-19 in state

        NAMED: 90 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 90 people appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        Premium Content Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        News Coronavirus Qld: Cases go undetected amid lack of testing