Councillor quashes rumours surrounding preselection

A SOUTHERN Downs councillor's employment status was talk of the town on social media earlier today, thanks to a simple error on Facebook.

Jo McNally, along with her councillor colleague Cameron Gow and Air Force Lieutenant James Lister, are contesting preselection for the LNP for the Southern Downs.

She had previously said she would resign from the council if she was named the candidate.

Some particularly perceptive social media users this morning noted the Southern Downs Deputy Mayor appeared to have changed her job title on Facebook to former council member, sparking speculation as to whether Cr McNally had won the preselection.

So did the long-serving councillor jump the gun on the announcement weeks out from the vote count?

As it turns out she didn't and the change in title to "former" councillor was nothing more than a Facebook error.

Deputy Mayor Jo McNally has not left Southern Downs Regional Council. Sophie Lester

Cr McNally confirmed this afternoon that she had not left her role as Deputy Mayor and that the result would not be finalised until early next month.

LNP electoral council chairman Rob Mackenzie said members' votes would be collected later this month, before being opened and counted in the presence of party scrutineers in Warwick on March 3.