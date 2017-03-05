Councillor swims 310 laps for Swimathon and thousands raised for WIRAC

All set for the VIP Swimathon at YMCA WIRAC are (front) David Moran, Ted Hawken, Jim O'Leary, Johno Felton, Cr Tracy Dobie and Warwick Police Officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon.Also in attendance were: (middle) Craig and Thomas Magnssen, Deanna Kelly, Laura Zillman, Matt Hagley, Shane Ross, Adam Fox and Joe Cook and (back) Denise Parer and Kirsty Moore.

A HUGE amount of laps have been swum and the money raised from the 2017 YMCA Swimathon is tipped to reach well over $2500.

This afternoon Southern Downs Regional councillor Neil Meiklejohn completed 310 laps of the Warwick 25m pool, for a total distance of 7.75kms.

Mr Meiklejohn set his target at 300 laps this week after Warwick grandfather Alan Mead completed 280 laps for the Swimathon.

In a Facebook post from 2pm today Mr Meiklejohn said a big thank you to everyone for their support of the YMCA Swimathon.

"Thanks to everyone who has donated so far and if you've been holding out because you wanted to make sure I hit my target then now is your time to shine,” he said.

"Special thanks to Tom Potts who joined me in the pool this morning and Jane and Rory McFarlane who arrived later and kept me company.

Rory McFarlane on his way to 170 laps and Cr Neil Meiklejohn 200 laps down on his way to a final tally of 310 laps. Jonno Colfs

"Thanks to the team at WIRAC for their support and encouragement today and during the many weeks of training in the lead up to today.

"And thanks to Jacob, Gabe, Caitlyn, Mum and Dad for being part of the support team today, especially Caitlyn who stayed until the end to help count (in addition to her $10 personal donation.”

Mr Meiklejohn then signed off saying he was off to have a little rest.

Tom Potts said he raised around $200 during the Swimathon

"I did 40 laps this morning,” he said.

"I also organised a fruit tray raffle and I bought along a watermelon and a pumpkin for a Guess the Weight competition.”

Mr Potts said he visits WIRAC once a week to swim laps.

Tom Potts after swimming his 40 laps. Jonno Colfs

On Friday it was the turn of Warwick's VIPs.

Members of the Warwick Police force, the Warwick Woodcutters (in their camoflage speedos), Craig Magnussen and Mayor Tracy Dobie all took part.

The mayor was planning to walk 100 laps (or 5km) of the river rapid pool.

A shy mayor Tracy Dobie and WIRAC manager David Jordan in the river rapid pool. Contributed

The Warwick Swimming Club were also on hand today cooking snags for hungry swimmers and spectators.

All funds raised from the YMCA 2017 Swimathon stay with Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre and go towards swimming programs for people living with disability.