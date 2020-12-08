Councillor wants colleagues regularly drug, alcohol tested

Ipswich City Council will hold its final meetin for 2020 on Thursday.

VETERAN Ipswich councillor Paul Tully wants his colleagues to be drug and alcohol tested from next year.

The Division 2 councillor will move a motion at Thursday’s council meeting to implement “regular and random” testing for all councillors from February 1.

Cr Tully believes it is in the “interests of transparency and accountability” to introduce such testing.

Division 2 councillor Paul Tully.

He was sacked along with his colleagues by the State Government in 2018 after 40 years in the job but was returned to office in March.

“(It will) provide a safe, healthy and productive workforce that is focused on eliminating risks associated with the adverse effects of alcohol and other drugs in the workforce,” the agenda for Thursday’s meeting reads.

No other details or specifics are included in the motion.

Ipswich council workers are not currently drug or alcohol tested but it’s understood a recent staff survey found a majority of staff support the idea.

As councillors are not classed as employees, separate parameters for the two if testing is introduced would need to be worked through.

Cr Tully will move a second motion at council’s final meeting for the year to repeal the decision made in November to publish the expenses of current councillors.

The council voted in favour of publishing the expenses of serving councillors who have provided their “express or implied consent” on the Transparency and Integrity Hub.

Only Cr Tully did not support it.

He is the only member of the new Ipswich council who has not signed a privacy waiver to allow for the regular publication of expenses.

Former councillors and directors of council-owned entities were contacted in September by the council to request consent to publish their personal information on the portal.

Corporate services general manager Sonia Cooper said last month “less than half a dozen” had agreed.

The council has submitted an application to the Queensland Office of the Information Commissioner for a waiver from its obligation to comply with the privacy principles in the public interest in line with the Information Privacy Act 2009 in July.

