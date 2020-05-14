Councillors propose new financial assistance measures

BALANCING ACT: Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi says he want to help the community, but councillors will have to weight that up against the potential costs.

SOUTHERN Downs councillors are expected to vote on the first stage of coronavirus economic recovery during a special council meeting tomorrow.

The proposal was created in partnership with the Local Disaster Management Group with the aim of supporting the community through economic hardship.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said councillors had engaged in long discussions to determine how to best provide the necessary financial assistance.

"We wanted to figure out how we can help as much as we possibly can," Cr Pennisi said.

"There are businesses out there suffering because of this invisible enemy, and the fallout is real, it's tangible."

The first stage of the proposal will focus heavily on providing relief on council rates, fees and charges, whereas the second stage will feature a detailed recovery plan tailored to specific groups.

The second stage of proposals are yet to be finalised, but may include reductions in pedestal charges, an early release of refocused community grants program, an accelerated capital works program, partnerships to enhance community wellbeing and the potential for extended payment terms for rates and levies.

Councillors will also vote on the creation of two small scale Recovery Hub Centres, one in Warwick and one in Stanthorpe.

The centres would be established to facilitate communication between councillors and the community, as they seek to gather feedback and information to better meet the needs of their constituents.

The benefits of these measures would be considered against the consequences of delaying council cashflow and loss of interest revenue.

"There are some challenges out there, there's no question about that," Cr Pennisi said.

"A lot of our recovery plan is not in concrete yet, but we're working on it."

Councillors will consider the following Stage 1 proposals: