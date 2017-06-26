Councillors to take another swing at mini-golf

Southern Downs Regional Councillors will reconsider a motion to produce a draft design for a mini-golf course at WIRAC.

A MINI-GOLF facility for Warwick is still on the cards following a funding set back.

Southern Downs councillors will revisit a proposal to establish a mini-golf course at WIRAC in their meeting on Wednesday.

The council had intended to incorporate discussions about bringing the facility to life into a Sports and Recreation Master Plan.

Planning and Portfolio councillor Neil Meiklejohn had pushed to have the putt-putt course incorporated into the master plan rather than paying for a draft design to be done when it was first tabled in February.

" I think we should wait to find where it fits with the community's priorities for sports and recreation,” he said.

However, councillors will reconsider the original motion to have the mini-golf facility built after the funding application for the master plan was knocked back.

The initial recommendations were to prepare a draft design, including features paying homage to the history and natural settings of the region, to put to public consultation for 28 days.