Count down to the Warwick Show

WITH just a few days to go until the 150th Warwick Show, preparations are in full swing down at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Show Committe chairman John Wilson said months of steady preparation was set to culminate in a mammoth show program.

"It's been a long time in the works,” Mr Wilson said.

"We've already had some steady nominations for the 30 different sections we have on the grounds.

"Some of the cooking sections we'll start judging for Wednesday and Thursday, and livestock will begin Friday and run onto Saturday.

"We'll have our sheep dog trials running across all three days, and those trials and the show dogs are in the southern-most paddock of the grounds, just beyond gate 4.

"We've got our local horse events on the Friday and that will open up to competitors outside of Warwick on Saturday and Sunday in conjunction with the State Country Jumping Championships.”

Mr Wilson said many of the sections achieved great success thanks to the hard work of volunteers and stewards.

He said entrants had also gone to a great effort to begin nominating their exhibitions in the horticulture and livestock sections.

"The stewards know what they're doing and they make it happen,” he said.

"The weather's starting to come good now so we would expect reasonably good nominations for the horticulture.

"In both the horticulture pavilion and the cattle and sheep, it is very much weather-affected and in the heat we've had it could have delayed growth a fair bit.

"A lot of people think it's just a matter of taking them in, but in those sections in particular you're actually looking at weeks or months of preparations.

"I don't compete in those competitions but I do know there's a hell of a lot involved and it's something they're planning for ages.”

The historic photo competition will be on display in the Douglas Feez Pavilion across the three days of the show.

"We're going to be having a big projector display, which has been with the assistance of Pringle Cottage, Killarney Historical Society, Glengallan and Hermitage,” Mr Wilson said.

"We'll also have some hand tools and period pieces, as well as the Vintage and Veteran Car Club bringing along some cars for people to take a look at.

"Because of Inglewood being stopped we've had sideshow alley moving in early and getting their rides set up.

"They'll take the full week to get set up, ready for the show to open on Friday.”

For the full section schedules and entry, go to www.warwickshowandrodeo. com.au, or for more, phone 46619060.