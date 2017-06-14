Countdown is officially on for Jumpers and Jazz

ALL THAT JAZZ: (From left) Jumpers and Jazz committee secretary Pam Burley, Southern Downs councillor Yve Stocks and Southern Downs councillor Sheryl Windle celebrate the launch at Warwick Art Gallery.

Velvety jazz tunes filled the Warwick Art Gallery tonight for the official launch of the Jumpers and Jazz festival.

The first time yarn bombers, tree jumpers and everyone in between could get their hands on a hard copy program, the crowd were eager to see what was in store.

Chairman of the Jumpers and Jazz management committee Michael Dwan addressed the crowd of about 50.

He applauded in the hard work put in by the committee and the generosity shown by the festival's many supporters.

"We are so proud of the festival's growth,” he said.

"The people here are the ones who make it happen.”

The festival program is available online at the Jumpers and Jazz website or can be purchased from the Warwick Art Gallery for $2 from tomorrow.

