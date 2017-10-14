Counting down to rodeo crown

WARWICK is just two weeks away from celebrating and hours away from finding its 2017 Rodeo Queen.

Miss Warwick Rodeo 2016 Ashleigh Grant will relinquish her crown to this year's winner, due to be announced at about 9pm at the Rodeo Ball.

After entries opened in May, the prospective Queens have been working towards funding raising as part of the quest.

An overall runner up will be named in the Queen Quest, as well as awards for horsemanship, personality, appearance and congeniality.

There's also a fundraising category for the cowgirl, princess and queens and out of those we'll crown the overall fundraiser.