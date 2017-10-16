Counting down the final weeks of senior year

JUST five weeks remain until Warwick's senior students depart school life forever.

Catching up with Warwick State High School captain Luisa Schramm and vice-captain Megan Mullally, the moment has been a long time coming, but still too quick to arrive.

The pair were plunged into their captaincy roles in Term 1, and despite the stresses of balancing leadership and learning, they say it's an experience they wouldn't change for the world.

"It does keep you really busy but it's meant we've had a much stronger connection with the younger students and it builds your school morale up," Luisa said.

"We've definitely become a lot more involved as a result, and it's forced us to be organised," Megan said.

Both said their teachers pushed them to do their best while also enjoying their final year.

"That's one of the best things about senior is that the relationship you've built with the teachers is great," Megan said.

"They look out for you even beyond just their classes."

"Our teachers have emphasised taking things a day at a time," Luisa said.

"Definitely pushing us to try our hardest but not getting too stressed when things don't go to plan."

Luisa has plans to study International Relations at University of Queensland or Environmental Science at QUT next year.

"It will be a tough decision if I end up being accepted into both," she said.

Megan will also be heading to QUT to study a Bachelor of Justice, with the hopes of joining the police force.

"I've looked at doing lots of different stuff but I've always come back to forensics and that sort of thing," she said.