Counting down to Pentath-run

ARTFUL AWARDS: Warwick Daily News Pentath-run race co-director Martyn Roberton showing off the handcrafted trophies he has made for Pentath competitors.

THERE is just one more sleep until runners hit the streets for the 15th Warwick Daily News Pentath-run.

It could be a wet weekend for competitors, with a high chance of showers tomorrow possibly continuing on Sunday.

Pentath committee member Kerri Roberton said organisers were still hoping to see plenty of people spectating and cheering on the racers.

"We hope to see a lot of people cheering - as a runner myself I know it's lovely. On the half marathon on Saturday morning we are asking people either get to the designated spectating area at the 10km mark at the Hermitage Research Station before the race starts or to go the back road to Yangan. Police have advised they do not want any traffic on that road for the safety of the runners and they have said the same for the 10km ascent to Queen Mary Falls on Sunday. On the road races and cross country, because they are closed road or off-road courses, people are able to find a safe spot to watch and cheer on their crew.”

Race co-director Martyn Roberton has been hard at work creating unique trophies.

"Martyn's been working to create more than 400 trophies all handcrafted from wood or glass or both,” Mrs Roberton said.

"We'll be doing a working bee tonight to stick the RFID chips for the race tracking to the inside of all of the bibs.

"Tomorrow we'll mark out the cross country track at the Allora Golf Course and be getting WIRAC ready for race pack collections for the afternoon.”

Race pack collection and new registrations open at 4.30 this afternoon at WIRAC and closes at 8pm.

Prospective competitors can still nominate up to an hour before each race, with the marathon the first to start at 6.30am tomorrow.

For more information, find Warwick Pentath-run on Facebook or go to pentathrun.com