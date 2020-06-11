COUNTING DOWN: Warwick’s top sports coaches

TOP COACHES: Warwick is known for its sporting success but which coach has reached all the all important number one spot.

WARWICK'S success in the sporting arena has long been documented, from triumphs on the football field to world cup gold medals in polocrosse.

Rising athletes have flourished under the tutelage of dedicated coaches, who have given their time and energy to ensuring success.

While the sporting history is rich across the Southern Downs, the Daily News have complied a list of Warwick's top coaches.

There was great difficulty differentiating between successes and all are worthy of the top gong for their respective sports - however, there can only be one number 1.

Over the next few days, we'll walk you through the history some of Warwick's finest sporting moments, culminating with our top sporting coach.

From 15 to one, let's dive in.

Much-loved Warwick Cowboys coach Peter Nolan had a run of success during the 1999 season, falling agonisingly short of premiership honours.

15. Peter Nolan (rugby league)

Known at the Warwick Cowboys during the 1990s, Peter Nolan is one of the club's most prominent figures.

With the claim to fame of always "finishing in the finals", Nolan coached grades rights across the club - from under 18s to those in the A-grade competition.

Despite never winning a Toowoomba Rugby League grand final, Nolan's 1999 side won 10 consecutive games only to fall short at the final dance, with a 34 - 16 loss to Oakey.

Nolan has since risen to prominence with the Brisbane Broncos, heading up their football operations department, overseeing coaching staff, salary caps, players' conduct and recruitment.

Jason Wright is the only coach in Redbacks history to bring home a premiership.

14. Jason Wright (Aussie rules)

Jason Wright rose to prominence in 2014, when he led a veteran Warwick Redbacks side to premiership glory in the Darling Downs AFL competition.

A 12-point victory over USQ Cougars was the clubs first division one premiership since their inception nine years earlier.

Wright played an impressive 260 games for the club, before retiring from his top coaching duties in the same year.

Andrew Fidge with swimmer Bailey Harm after success at Queensland sprint championships.

13. Andrew Fidge (swimming)

Known around the pool deck in Allora, Andrew Fidge has garnered a reputation for helping young swimmers reach their peak.

The head coach at the Allora Swimming Club, Fidgey's Fish have gone onto have success at local, state and national carnivals.

Current coach of swimming sensations Bailey Harm, Caitlin Skaines, Will Gilmore, Will Day and countless others, Fidge is known for his laid-back attitude pool side.

Peter Rutledge is well known within Warwick’s hockey circles after success in the mid-90s.

12. Peter Rutledge (hockey)

Warwick has always been known for is prestigious hockey teams, and none more so than when coach and captain Peter Rutledge led the Warwick Wizards' to victory in the mid-1990s.

Competing in Toowoomba's A2 hockey competition, the side were victorious against Norths at Clyde Park in Toowoomba.

With just seconds to spare in overtime, Rutledge clinched the title for Warwick - in one of their first seasons in Toowoomba's premier league.

Wattles coach Luke Duggan is the club’s most decorated coach, winning back-to-back premierships in 2014 and 2015.

11. Luke Duggan (rugby league)

Back-to-back premiership winning coach for the Wattles Warriors, Luke Duggan has seen success as both a coach and a player.

Duggan took the reigns of the Wattles' A-grade side in 2013, with the team playing finals footy in their first season under the new coach.

Just 12 months later, Duggan had established a formidable side in the Toowoomba Rugby League, with a 36-12 win over Gatton.

The Allora-Clifton team have won the top gong just four times in their 54-year history, with Mick Gleeson coaching the inaugural premiership side in 1970 and John McLuskey in 1997 - making Duggan the most prolific coach.

The current Toowoomba Clydesdales representative coach, Duggan will be searching for more success as a coach when football returns.

