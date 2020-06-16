COUNTING DOWN: Warwick’s top sports coaches

TOP COACHES: Warwick is known for its sporting success but which coach has reached all the all important number one spot.

WARWICK'S success in the sporting arena has long been documented, from triumphs on the football field to world cup gold medals in polocrosse.

Rising athletes have flourished under the tutelage of dedicated coaches, who have given their time and energy to ensuring success.

While the sporting history is rich across the Southern Downs, the Daily News have complied a list of Warwick's top coaches.

There was great difficulty differentiating between successes and all are worthy of the top gong for their respective sports - however, there can only be one number 1.

Over the next week, we'll walk you through the history some of Warwick's finest sporting moments, culminating with our top sporting coach.

From 15 to one, let's dive in to the next five.

Honoured netball coach, Belinda Fenton has led a number of teams to success on the courts, from juniors through to seniors.

10. Belinda Fenton (netball)

Powerhouse netball coach Belinda Fenton has a record that proceeds her.

Her reign during the late 2000s saw teams in all age groups compete at the highest level - most notably a near perfect run in the division 1 Darling Downs inter-district 2010 season.

From undefeated juniors to open women's sides, Fenton's athletes always succeeded when it mattered.

Tom Cooper (centre) is one of two coaches in Warwick Rugby Union history to make it to a Downs Rugby grand final.

9. Tom Cooper (rugby union)

One of just two coaches to reach the grand final milestone, Tom Cooper is held in high regard in Warwick rugby union circles.

Cooper was the captain coach of the Rats' 2000s side, which fell narrowly short of Downs Rugby glory.

The prop forward had a decorated career on the field, playing for Queensland Country and was selected in the "Risdon Cup Team of the last 50 years" in 2014.

Cooper later went on to coach the Rats' under 19s C-grade side.

A true volunteer, Greg Wallace has had his fair share of success with sporting clubs across the Downs.

8. Greg Wallace (athletics)

A champion volunteer in Warwick's diverse sporting arena, Greg Wallace has had his fair share of triumphs.

Wallace was a pioneer of Warwick Touch Association and was one of the founders of the much-loved associations in the 1970s.

As a coach, Wallace led numerous athletes to success on the track or field, with most if not all of his athletes placing at state and national carnivals.

Mark Canton remains the only Wolves ladies’ coach to win a premiership.

7. Mark Canton (soccer)

Like many on this list, Mark Canton will go down in Warwick Wolves history - the only coach to have won a women's premiership in the Toowoomba Football League.

The feat, which is still remembered today, was led by goalkeeper Bianca Warrener, who was regarded the best in the Toowoomba competition.

A start-studded line-up during the late-2000s victory is one still looking to be replicated at the club today.

Coaches Bec and Nathan Rogers are well known in Warwick’s athletics circles.

6. Bec and Nathan Rogers (athletics)

There aren't too many athletes in the current day that haven't been coached by Bec and Nathan Rogers.

The powerhouse athletics duo are notorious for coaching athletes to the highest level, working with long-jumper Justyn Rogers and countless others to state and national level.

With more than 90 athletes on their roster, the Rogers' have played a significant part across the arena, with Bec focusing on sprints and jumps, while Nathan takes control of the throwers.

Through their coaching business - Rogers Sports Coaching - Bec and Nathan will continue to help junior athletes excel in the sporting arena.

Follow the Daily News for the final instalment of the countdown.