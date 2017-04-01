Counting the costs in Debbie's aftermath

WITH the worst of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie's aftermath now over, the attention of the region has turned to the clean up and potential damage bill.



Falls of up to 150mm at the headwaters of the Condamine River over a 24-hour period brought saw widespread flooding from Killarney to Warwick and further downstream to Pratten and beyond.



Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said there was a blessing amidst it all.



"We were very lucky on Thursday night," she said.



"The forecast storm system went east earlier than predicted and we avoided the damaging winds and heavy falls experienced on the other side of the Range.



"But those heavy falls at The Head meant flooding in both rural and urban areas across the Southern Downs."



Cr Dobie said damage to residential properties had been minimal.



"There was some water damage to businesses in Killarney but not in Warwick or Allora as far as we're aware," she said.



"I'm not too sure about rural areas but that info will become available in 24-48 hours, once the water goes down. Then council will work to check roads, assess the damage and start the clean up.



"But we're happy that no major infrastructure has been affected."



Cr Dobie said great credit was to be given to the State Emergency Service, police and council workers.



"So much preparation work was done," she said.



"And there was a great understanding of where the water was going to flow.



"Also a huge thanks the residents who were prepared and patient and as a result we've had minimal damage and thankfully no loss of life."



Cr Dobie said the Local Disaster Management Committee had worked tremendously well in the trying cirumstances.



"We took advice from the experts, made decisions and let them get on with it," she said.



"And there will still be work to do with situations that arise as the water falls.



"It will be a few days before we know the total extent of any damage.



"Anyone who has any concerns or needs help should call 1300 MY SDRC."



