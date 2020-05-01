Country crafter turns hardship to hustle

COUNTRY COOL: Elizabeth Loy makes all of her designs form her Swan Creek home.

COUNTRY COOL: Elizabeth Loy makes all of her designs form her Swan Creek home.

EARRING maker Elizabeth Loy decided to use her creative flair for good after watching her parents grapple with drought on their Swan Creek property.

As the unrelenting dry consumed her childhood property and those around her, the mother of two’s side hobby of making resin earrings became her unique way of helping.

With her farm animal earring range, Mrs Loy donated the proceeds to the Uniting Church Disaster Relief Fund, a cause close to her heart.

“They’ve been really good to Mum and Dad,” she said.

“As it gets drier I’m thinking about doing it once again.”

Two years after launching her homemade earring business, JEL designs, Mrs Loy also used her talents to commemorate the devastation of last year’s bushfires.

“I’ve always been creative with sewing and then with my two small children and working from home, initially I realised I had to do something for me,” she said.

But the designs became so much more when Mrs Loy realised she could use her designs to help.

“I had a lady contact me for some custom made earrings to commemorate the bushfires,” she said.

“She sent them overseas and it was pretty cool to know I had earrings that went to New York and Canada.”

GETTING CRAFTY: Elizabeth makes her designs when she has a quiet moment to herself at home.

Mrs Loy said the support of the One day Closer to Rain Facebook page, allowing those in rural and regional Australia to sell their home made crafts, has been vital to her success.

“They do an amazing job and every time I put a post up of ones I’ve made the support is there,” she said.

“I give back by buying things form there where I can and I think regional women are really looking for ways to make some money, get creative and do something for themselves.”

Mrs Loy has recently just launched a range butterfly clips, a design she said she can’t reveal the secret to.

“I’ve done those and some custom necklaces too,” she said.

“I was hoping to do some markets this year but that’s been put on hold so maybe I will try headbands next, it’s good to do something for me as well while the kids are asleep.”

To purchase a pair of her earrings go to the JEL Designs Facebook Page.