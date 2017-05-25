Country life appeals to new officer-in-charge

NEW FACE IN TOWN: Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady is the new officer-in-charge at Stanthorpe Police Station.

A NEW officer-in-charge has been appointed for Stanthorpe Police Station but he is not entirely new to the region.

Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady, previously in the leading role at Chinchilla, signed on for his first shift in Stanthorpe on Monday.

But he's not a total stranger to the Granite Belt as he worked in Stanthorpe for a brief stint in 2003.

"I've previously lived here so I knew it was a beautiful place,” Snr Sgt Brady said.

"I've sort of always worked in country areas. That's what I enjoy.”

Snr Sgt Brady began his 17-year career as a first-year constable on the Gold Coast but has since worked in various parts of the state.

He has left behind a strong legacy in the Chinchilla community and hopes to build the same positive relationships in Stanthorpe.

"That's why I love country policing,” he said.

"You have those relationships with members of the community and you can actually make a difference where you work and live.”

"Ultimately the reason I like these areas is you have a good working environment, a good team at the station.

"And Stanthorpe has always come highly regarded so when, I saw the opportunity, I jumped at it.”

The father of two said his wife - a teacher - hoped to join him on the Granite Belt in the near future.

"At this early stage I'm really just looking at meeting the members of the community and under standing the issues within the town itself,” he said.

His predecessor, Mark Ireland, had left big shoes to fill, he'd also forged good relationships which Snr Sgt Brady hopes to build upon.

"From my experience of working in country areas, the relationship you have with the community is absolutely pivotal to being able to address crime and other issues within the town,” he said.

"If you don't have those good baseline relationships with key members of the community, that certainly makes our job a lot more difficult.

"I've certainly experienced a lot of different townships and a lot of different areas which all have their unique policing demands.

" That's why it's important to really take the time, understand what's going on within the town and go from there.”