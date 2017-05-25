22°
News

Country life appeals to new officer-in-charge

Liana Turner
| 25th May 2017 9:01 AM
NEW FACE IN TOWN: Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady is the new officer-in-charge at Stanthorpe Police Station.
NEW FACE IN TOWN: Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady is the new officer-in-charge at Stanthorpe Police Station. Liana Turner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW officer-in-charge has been appointed for Stanthorpe Police Station but he is not entirely new to the region.

Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady, previously in the leading role at Chinchilla, signed on for his first shift in Stanthorpe on Monday.

But he's not a total stranger to the Granite Belt as he worked in Stanthorpe for a brief stint in 2003.

"I've previously lived here so I knew it was a beautiful place,” Snr Sgt Brady said.

"I've sort of always worked in country areas. That's what I enjoy.”

Snr Sgt Brady began his 17-year career as a first-year constable on the Gold Coast but has since worked in various parts of the state.

He has left behind a strong legacy in the Chinchilla community and hopes to build the same positive relationships in Stanthorpe.

"That's why I love country policing,” he said.

"You have those relationships with members of the community and you can actually make a difference where you work and live.”

"Ultimately the reason I like these areas is you have a good working environment, a good team at the station.

"And Stanthorpe has always come highly regarded so when, I saw the opportunity, I jumped at it.”

The father of two said his wife - a teacher - hoped to join him on the Granite Belt in the near future.

"At this early stage I'm really just looking at meeting the members of the community and under standing the issues within the town itself,” he said.

His predecessor, Mark Ireland, had left big shoes to fill, he'd also forged good relationships which Snr Sgt Brady hopes to build upon.

"From my experience of working in country areas, the relationship you have with the community is absolutely pivotal to being able to address crime and other issues within the town,” he said.

"If you don't have those good baseline relationships with key members of the community, that certainly makes our job a lot more difficult.

"I've certainly experienced a lot of different townships and a lot of different areas which all have their unique policing demands.

" That's why it's important to really take the time, understand what's going on within the town and go from there.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Driven to deliver the very best

Driven to deliver the very best

New auto retailer set to open in Warwick next month

McCulkin murder trial: Jury retires to consider a verdict

Vincent O'Dempsey is on trial for the alleged murders of Barbara, Vicki and Leanne McCulkin.

Vincent O'Dempsey is accused of murdering the McCulkins.

Trusted family member convicted of abusing girl, 9

CONVICTED: Jury finds man guilty of nine child sex charges at Warwick District Court.

Lockyer Valley man convicted on nine child sex charges

Country life appeals to new officer-in-charge

NEW FACE IN TOWN: Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady is the new officer-in-charge at Stanthorpe Police Station.

A new officer-in-charge has joined Stanthorpe Police Station

Local Partners

Country life appeals to new officer-in-charge

A new officer-in-charge has been appointed for Stanthorpe Police Station but he is not entirely new to the region

Community Kindy has welcome mat out for open day

The new elected Warwick Community Kindy Committee (from left) Fiona Ralph (secretary), Megan Mauch (vice president), Belinda Benz (president) and Dianne Carpenter (treasurer).

Kindy open day for parents with children for 2018 and beyond

Events you need to be at this week...

Warwick driver Len Don is a regular in Queensland Super Sprints action at Morgan Park and also runs all five legs of the annual Pentath-run.

Super sprints on at Morgan Park Raceway

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

State champs are on this weekend at raceway

RACING: Warwick driver Matt Clift is a regular in state championship racing at Morgan Park Raceway.

CAMS state racing returns to Morgan Park

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

OWNERS of icon Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld want to super-size the site with accommodation and entertainment to turn it into Australia’s Disneyland.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

Game of Thrones drops new trailer for season 7

Game of Thrones fans have been given a new trailer for season 7.

Fans are finally getting a full-throttled peak at season seven.

Walk to Golf

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This modern 4 bedroom executive home in The Heights Estate is located only 200m from the golf course and a short 3 minute drive to the middle of town. With 2 large...

2000m2 Quality Building Block

19 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

This rare to find extra large elevated 2000m2 quality building block situated in an established area at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. Close to Scots PGC...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Presentation and Great Views

2691 Leyburn Cunningham Rd, Pratten 4370

House 3 2 4 $363,000

3 Bedrooms, all have built ins, ceiling fans and reverse cycle air conditioner in the main * 2 way bathroom * open plan living, reverse cycle air conditioner *...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Immaculate Family Home on 2151m2 Block

17 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 $595,000

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $ 450,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Close to Racecourse

56 Rose Street, Warwick 4370

Rural 2 1 1 Open to OFFERS...

OWNER WANTS SOLD! ... Was $227,000 now Open to OFFERS Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned 2 bedroom block...

Great Value 2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

1/3 Sterne Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This well presented 2 bedroom brick unit would have to be one of the closest units for sale to the main street of Warwick. Features 2 built-in bedrooms, open plan...

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!