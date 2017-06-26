Country tunes and happy vibes

MUSIC LOVERS: Travelling Country Music Club president Marlene Wilkins-Crowe (back) with Janet Hancock at the June social.

THE Travelling Country Music Club filled the Cowboys Clubhouse with good tunes yesterday at their monthly social.

About 90 people attended the event, with 33 of those signing up to entertain the crowd.

Travelling Country Music Club president Marlene Wilkins-Crowe said anyone could get involved.

"They can sing, dance, say poetry, whatever they like,” she said.

"We say anything goes.”

Proceedings began at 10:30am, with performers signing up and securing a spot on the running board.

Mrs Wilkins-Crowe said musical skills weren't essential as the band would back up anyone eager to give the instruments a try.

It's all about creating a positive and inclusive atmosphere.

"I like seeing everyone get together and enjoying themselves,” Mrs Wilkins-Crowe said.

"At the start I say, 'We like to see happy faces here, not sad ones'.”

Groups of performers are formed on the day, with anyone matched together who shares the same passion for music.

Everyone performs two songs each of their choice, with the possibility of more if there's enough time leftover at the end.

Mrs Wilkins-Crowe has been known to do a piece or two for the crowd.

"I used to play base and I sing every now and again,” she said.

Yesterday the crowd was in luck as she entertained them by singing two songs, Charlie's Shoes and He'll Have to Stay.

Mrs Wilkins-Crowe said people could also sit and watch if they preferred.

Visitors come from around the region to take part in the event, with some travelling from Stanthorpe, Laidley and Casino.

Lorraine and Basil Stewart from Warwick attended yesterday's event, as they do every month.

Mrs Stewart said it was the entertainment that kept them coming back.

Entry to the social costs $8 and included a hot lunch and dessert, as well as afternoon tea.

The social is held on the fourth Sunday of every month at the Cowboys Clubhouse.

Mrs Wilkins-Crowe encourages anyone to turn up on the day and get involved.