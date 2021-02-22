Couple accused of $30K Wattles theft back in Warwick court

IN COURT: The couple accused of stealing $30K from the Wattles Warrors RLC returned to court this week. Picture: Braydyl Pix

The couple accused of stealing about $30,000 from the Wattles Warriors Rugby League Club have had their matters returned to court this week.

Timothy James Gleeson, 63, and Joanne Waterhouse, 47, are each charged with one count of stealing.

Neither of the co-accused attended Warwick Magistrates Court for their mention on Monday, where defence counsel asked for an adjournment to take further instructions from their clients.

Police will claim the pair stole the funds while working in positions of trust at the Wattles club throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The Headington Hill couple were charged in June last year following a six-month police investigation, which was sparked by a tip-off about “financial abnormalities” from senior members of the club.

Neither of the co-accused have entered a plea.

Mr Gleeson and Ms Waterhouse’s matters will next be mentioned in Warwick Magistrates Court on April 7.

The pair are on bail.

