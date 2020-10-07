Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paul David Brooker and Danielle Laurenson have been charged with burglary, three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, property suspected of being used in a drug offence, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of an M category weapon, unlawful possession of an R category weapon.
Paul David Brooker and Danielle Laurenson have been charged with burglary, three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, property suspected of being used in a drug offence, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of an M category weapon, unlawful possession of an R category weapon.
Crime

Couple arrested in heavily-armed raid face court

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
7th Oct 2020 1:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Arana Hills couple facing weapons charges after heavily-armed police raided their Plucks Rd home are planning to make submissions to police about the charges.

Paul David Brooker and Danielle Laurenson have been charged with burglary, three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, property suspected of being used in a drug offence, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of an M category weapon, unlawful possession of an R category weapon.

MORE NEWS

MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR EXPANSION FOR HOSPITAL

POPULAR BUTCHER EXPANDS NORTHSIDE OFFERINGS

APPRENTICE STOLE HUNDREDS WORTH OF FUEL

Paul David Brooker is facing charges including weapons possession, burglary and possessing drugs. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Paul David Brooker is facing charges including weapons possession, burglary and possessing drugs. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Their case was mentioned in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Neither Mr Brooker nor Ms Laurenson personally appeared in court, with their lawyer Andrew Owens appearing on their behalf.

Police conducting a search at 44 Plucks Road, Arana Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Police conducting a search at 44 Plucks Road, Arana Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Mr Owens said he had gathered statutory declarations and would be making submissions to police regarding the charges this week.

Their matters will be mentioned again in court on October 23.

Originally published as Couple arrested in heavily-armed raid in court

court crime police raid

Just In

    The great doggy doo dilemma

    The great doggy doo dilemma
    • 7th Oct 2020 1:44 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLUBS’ CHOICE: Warwick’s best sports volunteers

        Premium Content CLUBS’ CHOICE: Warwick’s best sports volunteers

        News You’ll find more than 50 familiar faces feature in this second instalment of Warwick’s unsung sporting heroes.

        • 7th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
        Car crash on major Warwick highway

        Premium Content Car crash on major Warwick highway

        Breaking A man in his 70s has been transported to the Warwick Hospital following the...

        • 7th Oct 2020 12:54 PM
        $165K OR LESS: Top 10 affordable Warwick homes

        Premium Content $165K OR LESS: Top 10 affordable Warwick homes

        Property Whether you’re a first homebuyer or looking to invest, these Rose City properties...

        JOBS GALORE: Funding boosts employment for Killarney

        Premium Content JOBS GALORE: Funding boosts employment for Killarney

        Business Over 600 jobs will be created, including 24 at this local producer, creating an...