CLUB TARGETED: The Wattles Warriors are at the centre of financial drama, after a couple known to the club allegedly took a “substantial” sum of money.
Couple charged with taking ‘substantial’ funds from Wattles

Emily Clooney
9th Jun 2020 5:30 PM
TWO people have been charged with allegedly taking a “substantial” amount of money from one of the region’s biggest sporting clubs

It is alleged the 63-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman from the Clifton area took the money while working in positions of trust within Wattles Rugby League Club between 2018-2019.

It is believed the missing money could be in excess of $30,000.

The arrests come after a two-year investigation by Warwick’s CIB and Clifton police, which was instigated when senior members of the club tipped off police over concerns over financial abnormalities.

The couple are due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on September 16.

Anyone with further information is urged to phone Warwick police on 4660 4444.

