Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside their home.
Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside their home.
Crime

Police investigate suspicious death of elderly couple

by Cormac Pearson
17th Dec 2020 7:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside a home in Brisbane's south.

Police were called to Ulinga Crescent in Parkinson at 3pm to conduct a welfare check.

They then found the man and woman dead inside what is believed to be their house.

Investigations into the suspicious deaths are under way and a crime scene has been declared at the home.

Originally published as Couple found dead in Brisbane southside home

crime death murder parkinson suspicious death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Maryvale’s master vision for future

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Maryvale’s master vision for future

        News $4 million in upgrades could be injected into the small town, creating a vibrant entertainment and visitor district.

        ‘WE LOST OUR HEART’: Devastated family honours flood victim

        Premium Content ‘WE LOST OUR HEART’: Devastated family honours flood victim

        News 'Magnetic character’ helping move cattle when tragically caught

        ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        Premium Content ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        News The flash flooding has forced businesses near Killarney to consider closing as they...

        Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Premium Content Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Weather Southeast Queensland braces for more rainfall after overnight downpour