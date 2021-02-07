Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A house fire has reportedly destroyed all the belongings of a Curra couple this morning. Picture: Peter Ristevski
A house fire has reportedly destroyed all the belongings of a Curra couple this morning. Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

Couple ‘lost everything’ in overnight Curra house fire

JOSH PRESTON
6th Feb 2021 10:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Curra couple have reportedly "lost everything" in a destructive house fire that burned on an Atkinson Rd property last night.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed this morning paramedics remained on standby at the fire as of at 7.41pm last night, and no patients were treated and no hospital transports were required as of that time.

A Facebook post by Curra community member Jesica Billiau said the two occupants had lost everything in the fire, and implored locals to help with recovery efforts.

Locals are answering the call to help a Curra couple left devastated by a house fire this morning.
Locals are answering the call to help a Curra couple left devastated by a house fire this morning.

"As everyone knows ... there was a house fire last night and they have lost everything," Ms Billiau wrote.

"Please if anyone could help with bedding, a tent, a mattress, blankets, sheets, towels, clothes, food, toiletries etc please message me so I can let them know or pick up stuff for them.

"I know it would be greatly appreciated please."

Ms Billiau's post had been met with multiple responses and offers to help in the hour since it went live this morning.

It's unclear at this stage how the fire started.

More to come.

gympie fires gympie news gympie region house fire
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Bumper crowds hit 2021 Allora Show

        Premium Content GALLERY: Bumper crowds hit 2021 Allora Show

        News Big numbers braved the heat to catch all the action of the 143rd Allora Show this weekend. Check out our event gallery here!

        REVEALED: Warwick’s most shameless Tinder profiles

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s most shameless Tinder profiles

        News From the quietly confident to the plain cocky, we’ve uncovered Warwick’s most...

        Home delivery service brings library to residents’ door

        Premium Content Home delivery service brings library to residents’ door

        News Here’s how you can have books, movies, puzzles, and more dropped at your doorstep...

        MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Premium Content MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Politics How Queensland MPs answered euthanasia question