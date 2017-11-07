Couple working to make Warwick more RV friendly

COUNTRY COMFORT: Sam Pillar and Tom Campbell are using existing features of Campbell's Caravan Park, like the cattle yard, to enhance the friendly atmosphere.

RECORD rodeo crowds were all the proof business owners Tom Campbell and Sam Pillar needed to know their efforts to boost their business were working.

The pair behind Campbell's Caravan Park on Wallace St said the park, built by Mr Campbell's parents Doug and Carmel in the early 1980s, had been in desperate need of an overhaul.

"The park had had a really bad reputation while Tom owned it and other managers were here,” Ms Pillar said.

"We noticed the demand for friendly and safe caravan parks and we have been working extremely hard for the past two months, knocking down some of the older structures and making the garden look nice.

"Some of the permanent residences we pulled down have made room for drive-through sites that we haven't had in the past, so people can leave their trailers hooked up.

"We don't have any intention of turning it into a Big 4 but we want to keep it a friendly and safe country park that provides services for all travellers and is affordable.”

Ms Pillar said the couple was improving access to service for all travellers to entice more visitors to spend their money in town.

"Warwick isn't an RV- friendly town and often they can't pull over just to stop and change a tyre or even just stretch their legs,” she said.

"For those with self-contained RVs, we are offering $10 a night for a safe place to stay with access to potable water, and anyone can access our laundry services and clean bathrooms.

"They can even stop during the day for free if they just wanted a place to stop and have a cup of tea and maybe pop into town for some groceries before setting back on the road.

"We will also be opening a dump point that will be free to everyone whether they're staying or not.

"The only other one is over near the Puma on the other side of town, so this will be convenient for travellers heading west,” she said.

The couple said they wanted to work with local businesses to offer activities to residents on the 7.2-hectare park.

"We're wanting to put in an outdoor projector screen and start doing a movie night,” Ms Pillar said.

"We'll also do a happy hour down at the old cattle yards where we provide some nibblies, or cook some damper or a sausage sizzle.

"Urban Mist Coffee and 4Stagioni Pizza have been here before and we'd like to have more of those opportunities.

"We also have badminton and totem tennis set up, so it's really about making it a social hub.”