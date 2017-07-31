23°
Court appearances pending on drug charges

Gerard Walsh | 31st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Police charged two people at Wallangarra.
Police charged two people at Wallangarra.

A WALLANGARRA man will face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on August 30 on three drug-related charges.

Wallangarra police had a search warrant to inspect an address in the town and charged a 23-year-old man with possession of a dangerous drag, possession of a drug utensil and possession of a thing used in connection.

Police at Wallangarra also intercepted a car on the New England Highway and a male driver from Brisbane had his licence suspended for 24 hours after he tested positive to the drug ice and cannabis.

After the vehicle was searched, a 22-year-old woman passenger in the car was charged with possession of ice and cannabis and will face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on August 30.

