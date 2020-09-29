Court hears disturbing details of alleged toilet sex attack

A COURT has heard a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the public bathroom of a Maryborough shopping centre tried to convince her to tell police she was his girlfriend.

The man appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court briefly on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced court charged with sexual assault, common assault, attempted sexual assault, deprivation of liberty and attempted rape.

The man, who was not represented by a lawyer, told Magistrate Kurt Fowler he wished to apply for bail.

The man told Mr Fowler if he received bail, he would be able to secure the lawyer of his choice.

Mr Fowler read the allegations to the court.

He said the man allegedly approached a woman who was waiting for a shop to open.

The man allegedly pushed her into a disabled toilet at the shopping centre and locked the door.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

A member of the public heard activity in the toilet, the court was told.

The man allegedly encouraged the woman to suggest everything was fine.

But the witness called police.

When the officers arrived, the man allegedly told the woman to pretend she was his girlfriend.

But the court heard the man was completely unknown to the woman.

Police eventually arrested the man.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler refused bail.

The charges were listed for committal mention on November 24.