Morgan Michelle Cloherty
Morgan Michelle Cloherty
Property manager's future on the line after tossing drink

Lachlan Berlin
23rd Feb 2021 8:37 AM | Updated: 1:58 PM
A young Roma property manager was warned not to jeapordize her career after she faced a charge for throwing a drink over a security guard in retaliation to a family member being removed from a pub on New Year's Eve.
Morgan Michelle Cloherty, 25, appeared in Roma Magistrates Court on February 3 for an incident that took place at a licensed venue at 9.30pm on December 31, 2020.

The court heard Cloherty threw a cup of drink on one of the security guards in retaliation as they were escorting her brother and his mate out of the pub.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting said Cloherty's drink spilt over the head and shoulders of the guard as he was performing his duties.

Sergeant Whiting said Cloherty was found by officers at another pub at midnight.

The court also heard Cloherty didn't attend the Roma Police Station on January 12, 2021 to give her identifying particulars, when she was required to do so.

Solicitor Jon Wiedman told the court Cloherty came to court with no criminal history and she became frustrated with the treatment of her brother on that night.

"She accepts that her actions are not only unnecessary, but unhelpful," Mr Wiedman said.

"She's very embarrassed of her appearance here today."

Mr Wiedman told the court Cloherty didn't attend the police station afterwards because she was wound up with work.

Sergeant Whiting said Cloherty was the only person working at the time because of the COVID lockdown.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Cloherty her actions on the night were "completely unnecessary", regardless of whether she felt her brother had been wronged.

"You have a responsible position within your employment. Don't put that at risk," Magistrate Saggers said.

Cloherty pleaded guilty to public nuisance and contravening a direction or requirement of police, and was fined $650 with no conviction recorded.

The public nuisance charge was originally to be common assault, but was changed.

