COURT: Warwick man smiles during sentencing, regrets it

AN unlicensed driver presented something considered brave in a court room as his pleaded guilty to his charge.

A big grin.

"Do you find this amusing?" Magistrate Robert Walker quickly asked.

"Nah," the 23-year-old offender quipped back, and pulled back to a frown.

Michael James Jordon Schumacher was charged with driving while unlicensed on Wood St on January 26 this year.

During a check, police found the man did not hold a licence, nor ever had.

When asked if Schumacher had any reason why a lesser penalty should have been imposed for the crime, he shrugged.

"I've got nothing to say," he said.

The Warwick man was fined $600 and disqualified from applying for a licence for 3 months.