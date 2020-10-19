COURT: Warwick man was drug ‘gopher’ for wife of 14 years

SMOKED OUT: The Warwick man told the court he only had the marijuana to deliver it to his wife. Picture: iStock

A WARWICK man who pleaded guilty to a number of drug charges has claimed he was only in possession of marijuana to give it to his wife, a task he had been given for years.

The Ferny Grove Police Criminal Investigation Branch raided Christopher Wayne Sleeman’s Lyons St residence on April 29, where they found 19 grams of marijuana and drug utensils.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 54-year-old was also carrying $3605 in cash, which he told police was to buy parts for his truck, though he was unable to prove it.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the man later admitted he often acted as a “delivery man” or “gopher” for his wife of 14 years, though never used marijuana himself.

Sgt de Lissa added the 54-year-old had some similar history, though it was several years ago.

Defence lawyer Amber Akerman said her client refused to pick up his wife’s marijuana after being charged, which eventually saw their relationship break down.

Ms Akerman told the court Sleeman was determined to turn over a new leaf, recently obtaining stable employment.

Magistrate Julian Noud chastised the man for his role in perpetuating the “scourge” of drugs throughout the Warwick community.

However, he acknowledged the 54-year-old’s “significant admissions” to police, which enabled the case to be dealt with quickly.

Sleeman pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and property used in connection with a drug offence.

He was fined $550 and a conviction was not recorded.

