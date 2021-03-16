COURT WRAP: Thieves, drugs, menacing calls and more

Here is your latest wrap of people sentenced in the Warwick Magistrates Court.

After crashing his Subaru Liberty in January, Thomas James Carlin said it was panic that made him contact police and report the car stolen.

The Warwick Magistrates Court was told the 30-year-old crashed the vehicle near Drayton Connection Rd just before noon on January 14.

About 5.30pm that same day, Carlin falsely reported the car stolen from Gore St.

Magistrate Julian Noud told the Warwick man he was lucky to have only been charged with obstructing police and not a more serious offence.

Carlin also pleaded guilty to driving with meth in his system in an unrelated incident on December 8.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A woman who left an abusive message on a rival’s phone has been brought before the courts.



Christine Joanna Szenczy called the other woman in October, leaving a tirade that lasted over a minute on voicemail.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said tensions had been ignited between the pair over jewellery Scenzczy’s late friend had left her.

“She yelled abuse at the witness, called her a lying fat mole, lying piece of sh-- (and) the c word pops up a couple of times,” Sgt de Lissa said.

Scenczy told police she remembered making the call but was heavily intoxicated and couldn’t remember what she said.

Duty lawyer Phil Crook said his client left the message after becoming aware of rumours the other woman was planning to go into Szenczy’s home and take the necklace.

“My client was quite concerned about this due to the reputation of the person,” Mr Crook said.

Mr Noud denounced the woman’s “unbecoming” behaviour and placed her on a good behaviour bond for 12 months.

A Warwick mum of two set off the door alarms at Big W after trying to make off with a bra and pair of underwear.

Staff approached Nicole Louise Fackender when she set off the alarms and found the Kaiser bra and briefs, worth a total of $42.

The 30-year-old initially denied any knowledge of the items, telling staff “someone else must have put them there”.

Duty lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client had “absolutely no excuses” and had no idea what she was doing at the time.

Fackender pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods and was fined $150.

No conviction was recorded.

A man who had his rifle stashed in his bedroom and not in a secure gun safe has been fined.

Police found the weapon in a random check at Brett Cyril Rostron’sLeyburn property in February.

Rostron told police he had a safe but it wasn’t botled down as required because he didn’t have a safe way to do it.

Duty lawyer Phil Crook said the offending was very low-level and nobody else lived in the home at the time.

Rostron was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

A reportable offender has been fined for failing to disclose to police that he had a Facebook page.

The man, who cannot be named, was required to report all social media accounts and passwords to police, as part of his reporting conditions.

Sgt de Lissa told the court the man admitted to police on September 4 that he had the Facebook account for years but it was inactive.

When officers checked, police found picture uploads and posts showing it was active.

Sgt de Lissa told the court the man was subject to reporting conditions for five years, following his release from jail for offending against children.

He was fined $450 for failing to comply with reporting conditions.

