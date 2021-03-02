COURT WRAP: Warwick drug crimes, DV offenders, and more

IN COURT: These were the residents convicted in Warwick Magistrates Court within the past week. Picture: file

From a man busted with nearly $300 worth of marijuana to a father who dumped orange juice on his partner in a fight, several Warwick residents were convicted in court this past week.

A man who responded violently to his wife waking him up has said he was “really quite disgusted” with himself after breaching a domestic violence order.

Police were called to the home just outside Warwick at about 3am on January 18, where they found the man’s partner in her pyjamas and drenched in orange juice.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 50-year-old, who cannot be named, poured the liquid over his partner’s head after an argument.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the man immediately confessed, telling police the couple had been facing relationship issues due to the woman’s mental health.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $750.

Leanne June Oberhardt landed in court after she was busted with a used syringe in her house.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said a search of her Allora home on February 2 revealed a used hypodermic needle with blood in it, along with a bag containing a “liquid residue consistent with drug use”.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Oberhardt told police she used the needle to drain sores, but could not explain why she didn’t get rid of it.

Oberhardt pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care and precaution in respect of a syringe or needle.

She was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

A Warwick man fronted court after he was nabbed carrying nearly $300 worth of marijuana.

Daniel Aaron Bradshaw was intercepted in Warwick at 12.30am on February 12 for a random breath test.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said officers could smell marijuana from inside the 34-year-old’s car, with the man handing over a clipseal bag containing the drug.

Sergeant Wiggan said Bradshaw had 24g on him, a “not insignificant” amount, after paying $300 for a 27g bag and smoking a small quantity.

Bradshaw pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and was fined $700.

No conviction was recorded.

Ty Beckhouse was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months after he was caught driving unlicensed.

The Warwick man was pulled over by police on Acacia Ave at about 5am on January 1.

Beckhouse told the Warwick Magistrates Court he wasn’t aware his licence was suspended, but knew he was breaking the law in driving unsupervised while on a learner’s licence.

He pleaded guilty to one count of unlicensed driving.

Shannon Daniel Griffin was caught out failing to document his own bankruptcy for nearly two years.

The Allora man was charged on August 6 last year, after declaring a debt worth $7029.23 in November, 2018 and failing to take up multiple opportunities to file the correct documentation.

The crown prosecutor told the court the 39-year-old finally filed the statement of affairs in December last year, more than two years after the cut-off date.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane said his client was the typical “little Aussie battler”, who put his head in the sand after his divorce and struggling towing business sent his financial situation spiralling out of control.

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged the period was a “chaotic” one in Griffin’s life, though warned him being “financially illiterate …(was) not an answer to the offence.”

Griffin pleaded guilty to failing to make out and file a statement of affairs and furnish a copy to the trustee of an estate.

He was fined $650 and ordered to pay a further $103.60 in court costs.