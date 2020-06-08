Menu
Crime

Cousin of crash victim says kids could have been spared

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
8th Jun 2020 5:11 AM
Losing a loved one in a stolen car crash is something Edward Seaton knows too well, saying the death of four teenagers could have been prevented with intervention.

His insight comes more than six years after his cousin Navada Seaton, 18, was killed when she crashed a stolen car on Ross River Rd.

Navada posted an eerie prediction on Facebook before she died, saying her family had been begging her to stop stealing cars.

Mr Seaton said the death of four teenagers who crashed a stolen car was tragic and could have been prevented.

A number of children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection, Townsville. The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after the stolen car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR
"All this could have been prevented if the kids were given some positive role models in their lives," he said.

"There is not really enough elders getting among the children and giving them the advice they need."

Mr Seaton's family have lived in the region for years, with most originating at Palm Island.

A number of children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection, Townsville. The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after the stolen car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR
He said the senseless deaths of the children were a sensitive issue, but something needed to be done to prevent it ever happening again.

"Some people will be blaming themselves right now, but it is just sad and tragic," he said.

"They will need to take it one step at a time."

crash crime deaths driving townsville

