Cover cropping program comes to Sandy Creek

Picot's Farm at Wheatvale (pictured) and Echo Valley Farm at Goomburra will play host to on-farm sessions as part of the Cover Cropping event in July.

A DAY program addressing cover cropping is coming to the Southern Downs.

The event involves a question and answer session at the Sandy Creek Pub followed by two farm visits on July 12.

Col Seis and Graeme Hand will lead the program with details on designing cover cropping demonstration trials, achieving good crop yields and integrating livestock and cropping.

Attendees will also learn more about measuring changes in nutrient cycling, water infiltration and stability of your soil and managing key soil health processes to increase farm resilience.

Presentations begin at the Sandy Creek Pub from 9am, followed by the visit to Picots Farm at Cunningham from 1-2pm and Echo Valley Farm at Goomburra from 2.30-4pm.

The event is a combined effort of the Condamine Headwaters Landcare Group, Picots Farm, Farm Agronomy & Resource Management, Echo Valley Farms and BEAR Biologics along with the Queensland Government.

Join on the day and be eligible for funds to help implement cover cropping plans.

By registering you will also get your cover cropping plan to complete and submit with questions to be answered on the day.

Attendance at the event costs $55, which covers catering and cover cropping plans and materials.

To register go to trybooking. com/QNPTT.

For more information, email Helen Lewis at picotsfarm@ gmail.com or Sarah Fea at sarahfea@ bigpond.com, or find Condamine Headwaters Landcare Group on Facebook.