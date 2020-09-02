‘Covered in blood’: Nurse’s graphic account of stabbing

AN off-duty nurse has told of the shocking scenes after coming to the aid of a young Chilean backpacker who was standing in a Cairns street bleeding after being stabbed outside a hostel.

Alex Bradbury and her partner were staying at Gecko's Backpackers on Bunda Street on holidays in August last year and were getting out of their car when they heard screams.

"I thought it was kids," she said, giving evidence in the Cairns Supreme Court.

Chilean stab victim Constanza Escudero. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"It took me a split second to realise it wasn't that sort of screaming and someone was in trouble. "I saw a girl standing in the street screaming that she had been stabbed and she was covered in blood."

Ms Bradbury said she ran to assist her across the street, putting pressure on a wound on her neck.

"I also asked her who did it and she said 'the man from the backpackers'."

Hostel cleaner Raynard Gregory Moodoonuthi, 37, has pleaded guilty to assaulting Chilean woman Constanza "Kuki" Escudero, 27, in the hostel kitchen and wounding in relation to the stabbing, but not guilty to attempted murder.

She had been in Cairns just two days after travelling to Australia with her best friend Marisol Fernandez-Aedo, 27.

Giving evidence via telephone from Chile through an interpreter, Ms Fernandez-Aedo told the court she bravely begged Mr Moodoonuthi to "please stop" and held out her arms to stop him chasing down Ms Escudero with a knife.

Ms Fernandez-Aedo said she saw Mr Moodoonuthi stab her friend twice. Hostel owner Peter Hoare said he managed to get Mr Moodoonuthi to hand him the knife.

The trial continues.

