PM speaks as COVID-19 death toll rises to 27

by Jessica McSweeney
3rd Apr 2020 12:53 PM

 

The Prime Minister is set to address the media from Canberra after the meeting of the National Cabinet.

It comes as NSW records it's 12th death after a 75-year-old man passed away in Wollongong.

The man was a passenger on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

It brings the national death toll to 27.

Last night a 74-year-old woman died in Albury, near the Victoria border.

A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee local health district said the woman acquired the virus overseas.

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded a total of 41 positive COVID-19 results, 38 which were acquired overseas.

NSW now has a total of 2,389 cases.

 

Island with no COVID-19 cases warned: 'You're not invincible'

Jessica McSweeney

Residents of Northern Beaches' Scotland Island are being warned they are not invincible to the coronavirus just because they live in a "suburb with a moat".

Councillor Ian White, a resident of 30 years, said there is a false sense of security among many that COVID-19 won't make it to the island.

"There is a real belief because we are an island that we are safe," Cr White said.

"It's a false one.

"It's just a matter of luck that we have not had a case yet."

 

Disability care focus of new advisory body

Gillian Mcnally

Health authorities have established a special advisory group to develop a care plan for people with disability during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new group will involve federal health department officials, disability experts and state and territory representatives, it was announced on Friday. People with Disability Australia called on Friday's national cabinet meeting to guarantee services would continue during the pandemic.
It also wants testing expanded for people with disability and their carers.

The new advisory body is meeting today to develop the management plan, which it expects to hand to the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Thursday.

Its plan will aim to help people with disability, their families and carers get the care they need as the country faces strict social distancing measures.

Priority will be given to the people whose health needs mean they are at greater risk if they catch coronavirus.

Last month, the disability royal commission said people with disability felt left behind by the federal government's response to COVID-19.

It also warned locking down some facilities from outsiders could lead to reduced oversight of care facilities. - Finbar O'Mallon

 

NSW records 11th death to COVID-19

Gillian Mcnally

NSW Health authorities have confirmed a 74-year-old woman with Covid-19 died overnight in Albury.

It takes the death toll to 26 in Australia.

A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee local health district said the woman acquired the virus overseas.

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded a total of 41 positive COVID-19 results, 38 which were acquired overseas.

