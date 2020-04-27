Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Soccer

COVID-19 fightback: Football back mid-July?

by Andrew Dawson
27th Apr 2020 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Football Brisbane has informed clubs of aspirations to start the season by mid-July following the COVID-19 crisis sporting shutdown.

In communications today, Football Brisbane stressed to clubs the season had been postponed, not cancelled, and that the organisation was working through three scenarios.

One of these would see the competition resume - or for some start - on the weekend of July 17-19 after the Queensland school holidays had been completed.

News of Football Brisbane's plans comes at a time when the NRL were preparing for a May 27 start, while community rugby was aiming for an early July start to its season in Queensland.

Football Brisbane were encouraged by comments from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison late last week that some community sport could be reviewed when restrictions were lifted as the year progresses.

Originally published as COVID-19 fightback: Football Brisbane back mid-July?

coronavirus soccer

Just In

    The great reset button

    The great reset button
    • 27th Apr 2020 3:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Testing reveals secret to Southern Downs water security

        premium_icon Testing reveals secret to Southern Downs water security

        Rural PLANS underway to take advantage of hundreds of millions of litres allocated from below-ground storage.

        Strong saleyard prices despite persistent hurdles

        premium_icon Strong saleyard prices despite persistent hurdles

        News The late weaner and store sale on May 14 is expected to host between 700-800...

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Qld

        HIVE OF ANXIETY: Apiarists predict honey shortage

        premium_icon HIVE OF ANXIETY: Apiarists predict honey shortage

        Rural Panic-buying has created a competitive market but many local producers are still...