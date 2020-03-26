COVID-19 UPDATE: Further details on Southern Downs

THE first three confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Southern Downs were contracted at Sails Restaurant in Noosa, Queensland Health has confirmed.

One Warwick man, Peter Wright, and a man and woman near Killarney, unnamed, were at the restaurant celebrating a 50th birthday.

During the dinner, they were served by staff members who were unknowingly infectious.

The four staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 worked at the restaurant on Wednesday, March 18 from 4 - 11.15pm and Thursday, March 19 from 3 - 10pm.

A spokesman from Queensland Health said anyone who attended the restaurant during those times is to their health for 14 days from those dates, and see a doctor immediately if showing symptoms.

The risk, he said, was very minor.

Mr Wright has undergone self-isolation since testing positive in Warwick and said his symptoms were mild, much like the common cold.

Little Rascals Childcare in Killarney and Rose City Premium Meats were temporarily shut down after the cases were confirmed, while staff members self-isolated.

Assumption College and Warwick State School notified their staff and students of contact with a possible case, and several students at WSS have undergone testing.

Warwick Hospital has already implemented measures to limit the number of people coming to the hospital by requesting patients to call ahead before arriving at emergency.

Staff have been stationed at the hospital entryways to identify anyone presenting symptoms of COVID-19 and separate them, having set up a designated testing area.

Other measures at Warwick Hospital include requesting people to submit patient travel subsidy forms via email to PTSS_Warwick@health.qld.gov.au. Forms can be scanned or provided as a photo.

Staff also ask that the number of visitors are kept to a minimum, advising one visitor per patient per day.

As of the latest figures, there are 16 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Darling Downs Health and Hospital Services region, which includes Warwick and Stanthorpe.

Across the state, there are 493 cases confirmed, most of which are located in the south east.

More than 38,000 people have been tested for coronavirus across Queensland and medical officials are currently waiting on an additional 1100 test results.

The Sails Restaurant closed on March 23, but has plans to reopen once the crisis is over.