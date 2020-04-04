COVID bail plea for man in jail over wife’s death

A man who is serving a 10-year sentence for counselling his wife to kill herself is trying to be released because of his increased risk of COVID-19.

A MAN jailed for counselling his wife to kill herself has failed to convince a judge he should get bail because of his increased risk of dying if he got COVID-19 in jail.

Graham Morant, 71, who has a lung condition, is awaiting a decision on his appeals against his conviction and 10-year sentence.

Graham Morant leaves the Supreme Court in Brisbane in September 2018. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

His barrister, Dean Wells, argued that the COVID-19 pandemic and Morant's age and health put him at a higher risk of serious complications or death than other prisoners.

But Justice Ann Lyons noted a doctor's report that at this time a secure environment, such as a prison, could be safer than the outside world.

Justice Lyons said she had been told as there were no Queensland prisoners identified as having the virus, the risk within prisons was low, given strict entry procedures.

Jenny Morant, who committed suicide by gassing herself in her car in 2014. Her husband Graham Morant was found guilty of counselling her to kill herself and aiding her to kill herself.

While COVID-19 "is an exceptional development, it does not constitute exceptional circumstances for the purposes of an application for bail".

Justice Lyons said the Court of Appeal was likely to hand down its decisions within the next month.

In October 2018, a jury found Morant guilty of counselling his wife of 14 years, Jennifer Morant, to kill herself and of aiding her to commit suicide in 2014.

It was the first conviction in the world for counselling suicide.

