COVID cancels celebration of most vulnerable

NO FORMAL EVENTS: Members of Stanthorpe’s Senior Citizens will be without a formal celebration of seniors’ week this year, due to coronavirus restrictions.

SENIORS’ week celebrations will look a little different this year for Stanthorpe’s elderly community, with coronavirus restrictions plaguing any large-scale events.

Typically hosting events in conjunction with the Southern Downs Regional Council, Stanthorpe Senior Citizens group will keep the safety of their members at the forefront of their minds, and not hold any formal events.

Organisation secretary Carol Clark said it was paramount to ensure members felt comfortable when the time came to return to society.

“We’re barely getting three or four people at our weekly meetings; they’re all pretty scared,” Mrs Clark said.

“As we see one of our members downtown, we let them know we’re up and running and the first question they ask is, is it safe.”

Queensland will celebrate its seniors from August 15, with festivities set to go virtual to comply with virus regulations.

Mrs Clark said a tech-driven event wouldn’t be possible for the Granite Belt’s older community, with many not online.

“We don’t have enough people that actually hook-up with the internet,” she said.

“There’s only a few of us that have social media or even access it, it’s not something that would work in our group of people.”

In lieu of larger events and online meetups, Mrs Clark encouraged members of the community to reach out to those who are most vulnerable.

“If we can start with the little social interaction, people will be more confident in getting out,” she said.

“It’s just as simple as a phone call, just to make sure everyone is OK.”

