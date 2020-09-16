Menu
DRUG STASH: The Warwick father stocked up on party drug MDMA to keep himself entertained through lockdown. Picture: contributed
Crime

COVID DRUG STASH: Lockdown boredom goes wrong

Jessica Paul
16th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
A WARWICK father’s extreme lengths to avoid boredom during lockdown went awry when they landed him court on drug charges.

Adrian Charles Dylan Thorne was sprung with a stash of the party drug ecstasy when police officers raided his Warwick home in April.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the Warwick Magistrates Court officers uncovered four clipseal bags of the drug with 40 tablets in total.

Sgt Wiggan said the 26-year-old admitted to purchasing the drugs to give him “something to do” during the isolation and lockdown period earlier this year.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client accepted his wrongdoing and co-operated with police throughout the investigation.

Mrs Hine added the 26-year-old had stayed clean since the charges and was determined to set a better example for his two young children.

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged the young father’s remorse, but cautioned him against further offending.

Thorne pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He was fined $250 and his conviction was not recorded.

