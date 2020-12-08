Covid grinch can’t steal our carols happiness

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Naomi and Paul Clarke with Holly, 3, Adrian, 5 and Eleanor, 7 at 2019’s Carols in the Park.

WARWICK’S Carols in the Park event is back and better than ever with organisers labelling it the “flagship” celebration heading into 2021.

For organiser Erin Hilton, who has been musical director for almost five years and performer since 1991, the possibility of a year without the beloved Christmas get-together was heartbreaking.

“It just wouldn’t be Christmas without the carols,” she said.

“But the way things were being cancelled, I had it kind of written off, you get into this Covid headspace, ‘oh well I guess it’ll be back next year’.

“I couldn’t believe council would think of jumping through the hoops to make a Covid-safe event occur.

“They’re been brave and I congratulate them.”

Southern Downs Regional Council announced its return in October and Mrs Hilton quickly compiled a star-studded cast of Warwick entertainers to bring back the festive spirit, including favourite sibling combos The Fern Brothers and The Vellacott Brothers.

Mrs Hilton will be joined by her grandchildren for the first time, cementing three generations of Christmas carol lovers.

“There’s a sense of community in seeing the same faces come every year and the vibe is so happy and warm and fuzzy,” she said.

“To be the only council-run event to have this year, we’re finishing up the year in a positive way.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi previously said he was thrilled to give the event the go-ahead.

“Something magical happens at Christmas time where the community connects and unites,” he said.

“We’ve all had a particularly tough year and weathered many challenges, but the holiday season reminds us to focus on the joy and love that we have in our lives.”

The new setting of the Warwick Showgrounds will allow numbers to be monitored to ensure the event adheres to Covid-safe guidelines.

The carols kick off from 6pm this Saturday.