COVID hygiene habits ’blessing in disguise’, says chemist

STRONGER TOGETHER: Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacy operations manager Tim Kajewski and pharmacy assistant Mandy Stekettee work together to maintain safe hygiene practices during COVID-19.

STRONGER TOGETHER: Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacy operations manager Tim Kajewski and pharmacy assistant Mandy Stekettee work together to maintain safe hygiene practices during COVID-19.

AS the community comes to terms with the ‘new’ normal on hygiene, Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacies are doing what they can to encourage a clean lifestyle.

The outbreak of coronavirus has changed many day-to-day practices, including how we interact socially and the hygiene standards we maintain.

Friendly Society pharmacist Ahmad Almesfer said there were some positives which could be taken from the global pandemic.

“Sadly, the virus has been a blessing in disguise. As a community we have taken on better hygiene to an extent, and probably to a more appropriate level,” he said.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever go back to the normal in the sense of using sanitisers, I think it’s ingrained in us to have either an alcohol or non-alcohol based sanitiser in our daily life.

“It’s just another virus, like many other viruses around the work, but it’s had the level of attention that has brought us to think.”

Since the declaration of a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation on March 11, the demand for medical supplies and household items has put pressure on pharmacies globally.

While the demand for stock has decreased, Mr Almesfer said some medical supplies were still difficult to obtain.

“We’ve had our ups and downs during the past five weeks, but it has gotten back closer to normality in terms of stock,” he said.

“Some items are still out but generally the community has been quite good about it and people are understanding of the situation.

“But there is a higher demand for flu vaccines than usual.”

With many people opting to receive the flu vaccine earlier in the season, Mr Almesfer said it was a positive approach in response to coronavirus.

“It’s a seasonal flu vaccine, so it should last for the duration of the year,” he said.

“Essentially three to four months is its most effective time frame.

“The good thing about people who are getting them early is they’re protected from the start.”

The changes to how hygiene practices are approached have ensured the job security of all Friendly Society staff.

Mr Almesfer said the dedication of frontline and essential workers was to be applauded.

“Right at the beginning, we put a questionnaire to the staff and one of the questions was are you still keen to come to work,” he said.

“And I’m quite sure everyone said they were still keen to continue with their job, unless they had a family member who was unwell.

“We’re quite grateful with the fact that we can continue our job, when a large part of the economy has shutdown.

“I personally want to thank our staff for doing what they do and being on the front line, and any health or essential workers.”