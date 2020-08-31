Covid lockdowns imapct Warwick aged care

THE Warwick aged care industry has banded together after being sent back into lockdown, following the state’s return to tighter coronavirus restrictions

Akooramak Aged Care Home, The Oaks and Churches of Christ have all closed doors to visitors, following a COVID-19 positive traveller who was traced to two Toowoomba locations.

Akooramak CEO Darryl Chapman said the facility had taken the preventive measures, which apply in all circumstances except genuine end of life care, out of “respect” for the community.

“I’m not sure I agree with the term or intent of ‘strict regulation’,” he said.

“There seems to be too much emphasis on lifestyle within the broader community rather than life.

“We’re living in a new normal and all doing our bit, particularly our older people.”

Knowing an outbreak could signal “disaster” for the Warwick facility, Mr Chapman said families had generally been more receptive to digital communication this time round.

“The key to dealing with the government’s position on restrictions is good communication,” he said.

“We have been doing weekly communications/reports with residents in-house and families by email, SMS and telephone.

“A positive is that more families have registered email addresses, which has improved communication all around. Our older people are becoming more tech savvy.”

Diversional therapists will continue to set up activities for those inside to keep them entertained. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

At The Oaks, aged care facility operators were also ensuring staff did not work across multiple facilities if possible.

“It is so important that we have measures in place to protect our most vulnerable residents from COVID-19, balancing the risk of COVID-19 against the personal welfare and mental health of our residents,” a Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said.

“We know that regular contact with family and friends plays a very important role in each of our residents’ wellbeing, and we thank our residents and their loved ones for adapting to the current circumstances by staying in touch safely in these challenging times.”

Killarney Memorial Aged Care, known for its precautionary stance on coronavirus during the first wave, shut its facilities to visitors almost a month ago.

All gatherings in homes and outdoors were also limited to 10 people under the new regulations, and Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the Chief Health Officer would keep Downs restrictions in place for up to two incubation periods.