COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has ruled out any changes to restrictions this weekend, saying only border changes will be considered as the state enters Stage 5 of the road map.

When asked whether any other restrictions would be lifted on November 1, Mr Miles today said only border restrictions with New South Wales are to be considered.

Visitors and returned travellers from NSW can enter Queensland with a valid border pass without having to complete mandatory quarantine, provided community transmission is under control (including whether there have been any unlinked cases in the previous 28 days) as of Sunday.

"We brought back the other elements of that stage of the road map - we brought them forward around the 15th (of October) I think, because we'd seen a full incubation period of the last easing of restrictions," he said.

"So the only element of the road map to be considered for the November 1 stage is those border restrictions."

Queensland's Roadmap to the easing of restrictions.

From December 1, Stage 6 will allow gatherings of up to 50 in homes and public spaces along with increasing the maximum number of attendees allowed at outdoor events with a COVID Safe Checklist from 1000 to 1500 people.

Unlimited dancing at weddings with a COVID Safe Plan would also be permitted in Stage 6, with further reviews of dancing restrictions to be undertaken.

Queensland today recorded no new cases of COVID-19, with just three active cases remaining across the state.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says restrictions in Queensland won't change on November 1.



CURRENT RULES (Brought forward on October 16):

Gatherings: Gatherings of up to 40 in homes and public spaces across Queensland.

Weddings: 100 people allowed to attend wedding ceremonies that are conducted under COVID Safe Plan regardless of the size of the venue. Up to 40 people can dance at any one time at a wedding with a COVID Safe Plan.

Year 12 formals: Dancing permitted at school organised formals.

Aged care: Resident excursions now possible.

Outdoor events: Increased maximum number of people permitted at outdoor events with a COVID Safe Events Checklist from 500 to 1000.

Open air stadiums: Increasing the seated capacity of outdoor stadiums and amphitheatres from 50 per cent to 75 per cent with a COVID Safe plan.

Funerals: Maximum 100 people, irrespective of the size of the venue. Venue must have an approved COVID Safe plan.

