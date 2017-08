TWO motorists were lucky to survive a late-night rollover near Gladfield this morning.

At about 1.25am a car travelling along the Cunningham Hwy has swerved to miss a dead cow on the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled off the highway.

Police report a truck driver had earlier hit the cow and stopped at the scene to alert police when the accident happened.

The man and woman in the car suffered minor injuries and were transported to Warwick Hospital at about 2am.