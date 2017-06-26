Cow urged to move on

LOOK OUT: Police warn drivers to adhere to speed limits and drive to conditions in rural areas.

AFTER warning a driver about the possibility of animals working their way onto the road on Saturday night, Allora police were faced with that very scenario.

At about 8:30pm, police were waved down by a motorist who informed them a cow was lose on Warwick-Allora Rd outside Allora.

Allora Police Acting Sergeant Matt Shield said immediately beforehand he had warned a driver about speeding because of the chance a cow could be on the road.

Sgt Shield said in the last four weeks, there's been at least two car crashes involving cows in the area.

"On both occasions there was quite extensive damage to the cars,” he said.

"People should drive to the conditions and speed limit because in the rural areas there's always the possibility there will be something big on the road.”

No damage was done as a result of Saturday's stray beast, as Sgt Shield said he managed to heard the cow into a paddock and well away from the road.