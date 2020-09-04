COWARDLY ATTACK: Man punched pregnant partner in stomach

A Gladstone man is behind bars after punching a pregnant woman in the stomach. Picture: uStock

A GLADSTONE man punched his pregnant partner in the stomach before attacking another woman months later, causing her to split her bottom lip.

The 34-year-old man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to 19 charges, including contravening domestic violence orders and assaulting a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court that on May 24 the man attacked his pregnant partner by grabbing her in the face before punching her in the stomach which was seen by a witness.

On July 26, the man attacked another woman by striking her in the face causing her bottom lip to split, and for her to fall back, before he came after her with a broom stick.

The man was located with small amounts of drugs on January 10, March 28 and April 22.

He was also caught drug driving with meth and marijuana in his system on April 19.

Sgt Hoskins said the man had squeezed a female police officer's hand tight enough to cause her pain and wouldn't let go until forced.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client's offending was due to receiving a payout due to being a victim of abuse and without guidance he ended up spending the money on drugs.

Mr Pepito said during the attacks on the women, his client was high on drugs.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said such "gutless, cowardly violence" would not be tolerated.

"This offender always has a choice to walk away without resorting to violence," Mr Manthey said.

The man was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' imprisonment with a parole release date of January 25.

He was also disqualified from driving for three months.

