‘Cowardly’: Man’s violent beating of woman captured on CCTV

APPALLING: A man’s violent attack on a woman was recorded on CCTV at a service station.

APPALLING: A man’s violent attack on a woman was recorded on CCTV at a service station.

A MAN who violently bashed a woman at a service station had is offending described as "brutal and cowardly" by a magistrate.

Part of the 45-year-old's offending was captured on CCTV at a service station where it occurred eight days after he was released on parole.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to contravention of a domestic violence order on Friday.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

READ MORE: Man flouting COVID-19 rules jumped fences to avoid cops

Acting Magistrate Jason Schubert described the mans offence as "very serious" when handing down his sentence.

He said the offence involved two violent attacks the first at the victims vehicle when the man smashed the passenger window asking the victim to get out before he punched her in the head.

The man drove the car to a service station where CCTV footage shows him and the victim becoming involved in a violent physical fight the court heard.

Mr Schubert said the man can be seen hitting and elbowing the victim in the face and torso area before he dragged her from the passenger seat into the drivers seat, pushing and pulling her away and towards him.

The man appearing by video link shook his head as Mr Schubert said the victim was then seen running from the car without pants on trying to enter the service station which a witness had locked before calling 000 fearing for their own safety.

The victim returned to the car where a further altercation happened before she tried to run away and the man followed her.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was intending to move to the Gold Coast as he had employment lined up.

Mr Pepito said when he saw the victim his intention was to say goodbye but instead an argument happened which resulted in him being charged.

Other domestic violence offenders:

Former truck driver threatened partner's dog

Argument over Instagram leads to violent outburst

Dad jailed after pulling on handbrake with kids in car

HOLY DAY HORROR: Man attacks partner in front of kids

"This offending was a demeaning, brutal and cowardly attack on a defenceless and terrified woman in a public place," Mr Schubert said.

"You're a persistent offender you've demonstrated by your continued offending an arrogant contempt for the law and a refusal to be rehabilitated."

The man was sentenced to 18 month imprisonment to start from the end of his current term of imprisonment.

He will be eligible for parole on January 30, 2021.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women's Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.